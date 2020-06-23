No one was transported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough.
The collision occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Burger King, according to Venango County 911.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 6:01 am
