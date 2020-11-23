Venango County 911 said no one was injured in one-vehicle crash Sunday in Cranberry Township.
911 said the vehicle hit a telephone pole at about 8 p.m. along Route 157 near Heckathorn Church Road.
Updated: November 23, 2020 @ 5:02 am
