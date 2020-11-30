No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police said Donald Duffin, 55, of Erie was driving west on Route 157 at about 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle approached the intersection of Route 62.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 4:42 am
