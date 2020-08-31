No injuries in crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Clinton Township.
911 said the vehicle went off Kennerdell road at about 6:20 a.m. and traveled into a deep embankment.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 8:38 am
