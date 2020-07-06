Franklin state police said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Irwin Township.

Police said Joshua Nettles, 18, of Franklin, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G5 at about 11:30 a.m. and failed to stop at the Log Cemetery Road stop sign.

