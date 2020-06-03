Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Richland Township

911 said a vehicle went off the roadway at about 4:30 p.m. on Route 58.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

No injuries in crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Richland Township

Victory Township crash

Franklin state police have released information about a rollover crash Thursday in Sandycreek Township.