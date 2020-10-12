Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Irwin Township.

Franklin state police said Aaron Caldwell, 26, of Volant, was driving south on Route 8 at about 8:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the road.

