Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Irwin Township.
Franklin state police said Aaron Caldwell, 26, of Volant, was driving south on Route 8 at about 8:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the road.
Venango County 911 said a person was transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Oil City police said they are looking for John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City, who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Baker's Confectionery Convenience store at 305 E. Second St.
CLARION - A Vowinckel man facing charges, including attempted rape and strangulation related to an incident that Marienville state police said occurred in Farmington Township, rejected a plea bargain in Clarion County Court on Wednesday.
Franklin state police have released information on a three-vehicle crash that injured one person in Cranberry Township on Tuesday.
CLARION - Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle-Patton on Wednesday sentenced a Clarion woman for risking a catastrophe in a case involving a fire.