Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday on Old Route 8.
911 said a vehicle crashed into a pole at about 6 p.m. about a half of a mile on Old Route 8 from the intersection with Route 8.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Farmington Township.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pinegrove Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for not telling police a wanted man was staying at her home.
A Franklin man is facing charges in connection with an incident in which his six-year-old son was dropped off after school and no one was home to let the boy into the apartment where he lived.
An Oil City woman is facing drug and endangerment charges for selling drugs to an informant and for keeping her two children shut in their rooms.