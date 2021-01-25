Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 8 p.m. on Fridayin Plum Township.
Franklin state police said Kyle Gehres, 20, of Cochranton, lost control of his vehicle while driving at a right curve on Troy Center Road.
An Oil City man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Frenchcreek Township.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. on Saturday in Scrubgrass Township.
Franklin state police said a hit-run crash occurred at about 11 p.m. on Friday in Scrubgrass Township.
A man was flown to a hospital for treatment of burns after he caught on fire early Sunday morning in Beaver Township.
