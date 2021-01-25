Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 8 p.m. on Fridayin Plum Township.

Franklin state police said Kyle Gehres, 20, of Cochranton, lost control of his vehicle while driving at a right curve on Troy Center Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man hurt in crash

A Knox man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion County.