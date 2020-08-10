No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Sligo Borough.
Clarion state police said a 16-year-old boy, of St. Louis Missouri, was driving east on Lincoln Street at about 7 p.m in a 2017 Honda Civic.
