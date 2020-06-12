Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Sugarcreek Borough.

911 said the vehicle hydroplaned at about 2 a.m. on Meadville Pike and went off the road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Clarion Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday on Fisher Road at about 6 p.m. in Clarion Township.

Halyday Run Road crash

Venango County 911 said a crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Monday on Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.