Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Sugarcreek Borough.
911 said the vehicle hydroplaned at about 2 a.m. on Meadville Pike and went off the road.
Franklin state police said a Tionesta man was transported to UPMC Northwest after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a Jackson Township man who Franklin state police say fathered a child to a now 15-year-old girl and interfered with the custody of another.
An inmate at the Venagno County Jail is facing charges after he attempted to escape when he was taken to the Franklin Police Department to be fingerprinted on June 2.
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday on Fisher Road at about 6 p.m. in Clarion Township.
Venango County 911 said a crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Monday on Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.