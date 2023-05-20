Three cats passed away as a result of a fire late Friday morning at a Rocky Grove home.

Rocky Grove fire chief Ryan Hefferman said the blaze broke out at 10:50 a.m. at 118 Second Ave.

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary
For the Record

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Family of 5 displaced by Oil City fire

  • From staff reports

A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.