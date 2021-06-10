Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.

Franklin state police said Misty Neely, 26, of Oil City, was driving north on Horsecreek Road when her vehicle went off the roadway at a bend, swerved and struck a tree.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Rouseville Road crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Free

Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

For the Record

Police: Windshield hit by pellets

Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

For the Record

Fire breaks out in Frenchcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.

For the Record

Police investigate theft from motel room

According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.

For the Record

Wallet stolen from vehicle

Franklin state police said a wallet was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Nissan Sentra overnight on Thursday as the vehicle was parked in the area of the 200 block of Ausel Road in Pinegrove Township.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.

For the Record

Former Erie City Council president sentenced for fraud

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…