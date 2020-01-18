No one hurt in I-80 crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 near the Barkeyville exit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Warrant arrests

Mark D. Daniels, 58, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Venango County sheriff's deputies in the area of Sheetz in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Vehicle rolls in Forest County

Two people refused hospital treatment after their vehicle rolled on Blue Jay Creek Road, north of Deadman Cors Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.