No one was injured when a chimney caught fire Thursday evening on Melvin Road in Irwin Township.
Clintonville fire chief Grant Rea said the blaze was contained to the chimney and the house was full of smoke at about 8 p.m.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Wilson Avenue and East Second Street in Oil City at about 10 a.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.
Charges were filed Friday against a Sugarcreek man following an investigation into a crash that occurred Feb. 4 in the 300 block of Sugarcreek Drive.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Old State Road in Pinegrove Township.
A Jackson Center man who has been charged in connection to multiple thefts in Venango County is now facing 24 more felony charges related to the theft of several guns from a home in Clinton Township.
Courtney Ban, 37, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by Venango County sheriff's deputies at a residence on Buffalo Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.