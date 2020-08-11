No one hurt in OC accident

Oil City police help clean up the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck and a car that occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East First and State streets. Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon said no one was injured in the accident. There was damage to the side and front of the car, but it was able to be driven from the scene. East First Street was partially blocked by police and Oil City firefighters for about 20 minutes. (By Dillon Provenza)
