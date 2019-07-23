No one hurt in Route 38 crash

Franklin state police said no one was injured in a two-car crash at 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Route 38 at a driveway in Richland Township.
Police said Jeremy Hood, 32, of Emlenton, was driving a Chevy Silverado that struck a Honda Accord driven by Jenny Terwilliger, 52, of Emlenton, from behind as Terwilliger tried to turn right into a driveway.
Hood continued north, striking a ditch on the right side of the roadway, and Terwilliger's vehicle struck a mailbox on the right side of the roadway, police said.
Both drivers and a total of three passengers all escaped injury.
Police were assisted by Emlenton volunteer firefighters and Emlenton Ambulance.