No one was injured in a vehicle fire Thursday in Rockland Township.
Franklin state police said Dexter Dykins, 33, of Kennerdell, was driving his vehicle hauling a utility trailer on Kennerdell Road at about 11 a.m. when the vehicle's transmission overheated, causing the undercarriage to catch on fire.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a woman who lived in one of their units.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.