No one injured in 2-vehicle crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Clarion in front of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Clarion County 911 said.
(
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin state police say an elderly Seneca couple was deceived by a telephone scam that cost the couple more than $60,000 between Jan. 14 and Feb. 2.
Warren state police have released details about the July 25 capture of a Titusville woman who had been on the run.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Clarion in front of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Clarion County 911 said.
Sugarcreek Borough police are warning Rocky Grove residents about a possible scam letter informing them about an online social network to connect neighbors.
Oil City police arrested an Ohio man Monday afternoon at a Plum Street residence on drug charges.