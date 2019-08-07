No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Clarion in front of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Clarion County 911 said.

(

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

No one injured in 2-vehicle crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Clarion in front of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Clarion County 911 said.