No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80, Venango County 911 said.
CLARION - A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg, Ohio, man has been charged in an incident along River Hill that led to school closings and a manhunt that began Tuesday evening and ended peacefully Wednesday morning.
CLARION - An unspecified threat made Wednesday afternoon forced the cancellation of the Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting that evening.
State police in Franklin accused a Franklin man of assault with a weapon after police conducted a domestic violence investigation.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 and Gibb Road in Barkeyville at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
