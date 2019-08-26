No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 80, Venango County 911 said.
A trailer pulled by a pickup truck split apart on the highway at about 9:08 a.m. and scattered screws and nails all over the road, 911 said.
Titusville experienced a power outage Sunday afternoon that left some residents without power and several traffic lights not working, Titusville Fire Department said.
A vehicle and a side-by-side were involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. on Curllsville Road in Monroe Township, according to Clarion County 911.
Franklin state police and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Hornburg Road Saturday at about 7 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Green Township, Forest County.
Clarion state police are investigating the theft of a Strattanville woman's credit card information.