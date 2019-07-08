No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Oilcreek Township Friday morning.
A vehicle driven by Robert M. Stoey, 59, of Dubois rear-ended a vehicle driven by Richard McCoy, 83 of Titusville on Titusville Road (Route 27) at about 11:45 a.m., Franklin state police said.
The crash occurred when McCoy slowed down his vehicle for a vehicle in front of him that was turning into a driveway, police said. According to police, Stoey failed to slow his vehicle down and rear-ended the vehicle driven by McCoy.
The drivers and a passenger, Roselyn McCoy, 83, of Titusville who was riding with McCoy, were not injured, police said.