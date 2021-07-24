A nurse formerly employed at UPMC Northwest is facing charges for stealing pain medications while she worked at the hospital.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a criminal complaint that between March 3 and April 16, Jill McMurdy, 38, of Oil City, used her credentials as a registered nurse to access a secure medication dispensing machine at UPMC Northwest to withdraw pain medication on 44 occasions.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

For the Record

Tree, wires come down

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

For the Record

Stove fire

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Flooding in area

  • From staff reports

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

DUI arrests

  • From staff reports

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

For the Record

Vehicle accidents

  • From staff reports

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.