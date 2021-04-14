The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.
The lawsuit alleges that in April 2019, Allen Woodcock groped and tried to forcibly kiss the woman while he was in her 69 Pearl St. apartment. The suit also says he sent an inappropriate text message to her.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.