A woman was rescued from the Allegheny River late Tuesday afternoon in Oil City.

Oil City firefighters were notified of a woman in the river near the Wye bridge in Siverly at 4:52 p.m., fire department Lt. Eric McFadden said.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

More From This Section

Hit-run crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a hit-run crash Monday on Route 322 in Cranberry Township.

Clinton Township crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Clinton Township.