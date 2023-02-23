An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault, burglary and other charges for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s parents’ house and attacking her father.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that state troopers and Oil City police were both sent to a Fairview Avenue residence in Cornplanter Township the evening of Feb. 16 after Demarco Francis, 23, kicked down the door of the home and assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s father.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.