An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting a woman.

Oil City police said Demarco Glenn Francis, 21, grabbed the woman by the throat while she was driving on Oct. 21, causing the vehicle's passenger to grab the wheel to avoid an accident.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

More From This Section

Man hurt in crash

A Franklin man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Oakland Township.