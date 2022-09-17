An Oil City man is facing charges for intimidating a woman who spoke to police in connection with another criminal matter.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were contacted Wednesday by a woman who said Robbie Beers, 57, was walking around in the alley close to her residence in Oil City with his phone up to his face like he was recording her house.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police, a Franklin man was charged after being accused of stealing a motorcycle and then admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A Pittsburgh man who is facing charges in several theft cases involving vehicles has also been charged for riding a stolen dirt bike at the Tionesta Indian Festival last month and fleeing from the Forest County sheriff and a deputy.
A Franklin woman is facing charges in connection with an incident in which police say the woman’s two-year-old daughter was found on the roof of a porch in Franklin and living in hazardous conditions in an apartment.
Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.