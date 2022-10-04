An Oil City man is facing charges for preventing a woman from leaving the bedroom of a residence for several hours and then raping her.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that the woman noticed on Sept. 26 her handgun was missing from where she kept it in her home and there were shells and razor blades on the floor, causing her to fear Jesse Greenhalgh, 35, who was in the garage of the home at that time.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.