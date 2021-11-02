An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man with a knife and then threatening and spitting on several Oil City police officers.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a call at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday from a man who said he had seen a young man dressed in black who appeared “very intoxicated” stumbling through a parking lot on East Second Street.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…