An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police twice in two days.

Oil City police said they initially made contact with Derrick Phillip Davis, 20, at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he ran in front of a patrol vehicle on North Seneca Street.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

More From This Section

Clinton Township fire

Venango County 911 said a chimney fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5082 Route 308 in Clinton Township.

Police seek Oil City man

Police seek Oil City man

Oil City police said they are looking for John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City, who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Baker's Confectionery Convenience store at 305 E. Second St.