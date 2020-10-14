An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police twice in two days.
Oil City police said they initially made contact with Derrick Phillip Davis, 20, at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he ran in front of a patrol vehicle on North Seneca Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police twice in two days.
Oil City police said they initially made contact with Derrick Phillip Davis, 20, at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he ran in front of a patrol vehicle on North Seneca Street.
Clarion County 911 said one person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Jenks Township.
Venango County 911 said a chimney fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5082 Route 308 in Clinton Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police twice in two days.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Irwin Township.
Venango County 911 said a person was transported to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Oil City police said they are looking for John E. Carbaugh, 53, of Oil City, who is wanted in connection with a burglary at Baker's Confectionery Convenience store at 305 E. Second St.