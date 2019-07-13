An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of communicating with and supplying a confidential informant with marijuana.
A criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office says Shea Smayda, 25, communicated with the informant via Facebook to set up a meeting in which Smayda would provide marijuana to the informant in April 2018.
The complaint said the informant paid Smayda $180 for 13.46 grams of marijuana.
The complaint also said that during a second meeting set up through Facebook on July 19, 2018, the informant paid Smayda $310 for 26.42 grams of marijuana.
Smayda has been charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Smayda was arraigned Friday before district judge Andrew Fish, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.