An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that after they received a child abuse referral from Children and Youth Services, they interviewed Randy Wolverton, 56, who admitted to inappropriately touching the boy and instructing the boy to touch him inappropriately.
ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…
ERIE — A former resident of Meadville has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.