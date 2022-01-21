An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that in June 2020, police and Children and Youth Services personnel responded to a residence on East Seventh Street for allegations of sexual assault against a child under 13 years of age by David Burrows, 44.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.

For the Record

Man facing charge in second trespass case

  • From staff reports

An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.

For the Record

Man gets up to 280 years for sexual abuse of child

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.