An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of stealing more than $15,700 in cash and goods from his employer between May and July.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Jacob Howard, 21, and a male juvenile, who both were employed at the North Side Country Fair in Oil City, worked together to steal about $15,724 in cash and goods from the store.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.