An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they responded at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the home where Nathan Yashinski, 29, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and the argument turned physical.

Kara O'Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

