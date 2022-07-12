An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they responded at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the home where Nathan Yashinski, 29, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and the argument turned physical.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.