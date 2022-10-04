An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of threatening to burn down a house.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were dispatched Sept. 23 to 517 West Third St. When they arrived, they observed Austin Womer, 28, yelling and screaming at his father, the complaint said.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.