An Oil City man is facing charges for using his employer's company credit card for unauthorized purchases.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that over the course of several months, Evan Gibson, 42, took a credit card belonging to his employer, Shaw Industries, that was supposed to be used to purchase gas for company vehicles and used it to make other unauthorized purchases.
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.