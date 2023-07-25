An Oil City man was arrested Monday on charges that accuse him of being in possession of methamphetamine.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that an officer was on patrol at about 9:15 a.m. Monday and noticed Natasha Shirey, 35, of Oil City, and John Crawford Jr., 47, walking up the side of a North Side parking lot.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0