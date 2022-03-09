An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house on Norman Street in Franklin last week.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they were called March 2 to the 100 block of Norman Street for an active burglary and found Clint Phillips, 40.

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

For the Record

Oil City man sentenced for exploitation of children

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…

No one hurt in Knox fire
For the Record

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox on Thursday afternoon, according to a Clarion News report from the scene