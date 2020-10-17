A second person is facing charges for not telling police the whereabouts of a wanted man and traveling to Millcreek in Erie County with the man.
Robert Sabousky, 43, of Oil City, was charged after not disclosing the whereabouts of Joshua Sjoden, 29, of Mercer, who was wanted by Venango County probation and parole officers, according to a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police.
KNOX - State police in Clarion have charged a 47-year-old Knox man with various charges, including three second-degree felony charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction after police said they were alerted to three homemade pipe bombs at his residence.