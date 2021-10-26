An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of raping a 14-year-old girl in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that on Oct. 1, a now 16-year-old girl told police that Eric Sharp, 21, raped her at his residence on Allegheny Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019, when she was 14.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…