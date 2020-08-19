KNOX - A 20-year-old Oil City man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Knox girl in June.
Eric Glen Sharp is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, a first-degree felony; statutory sexual assault on a person four to eight years younger than the suspect and aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, both second-degree felonies; indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, a second-degree misdemeanor; and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.