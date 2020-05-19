An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a woman inside a Plum Street residence.

Oil City police said John Burton Myers, 20, became involved in a verbal argument with children in the front yard of the residence at about 8 a.m. Monday.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

More From This Section

Meadow Road crash

Franklin state police investigated a one-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.

Victory Township crash

Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Victory Township.

Bicyclist taken to Erie hospital

A bicyclist was injured in a crash at about 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Glenview Avenue and Willow Street in Oil City.