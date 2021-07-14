An Oil City man is facing several felony aggravated indecent assault charges in connection with a reported incident involving a five-year-old girl.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that the girl was interviewed July 1 and she told police that Jesse Ray Wagner, 19, had sat her on his lap to play with his phone, then "wrapped his arms around (her) and put his hands into her pants."

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Flooding in area

  • From staff reports

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

DUI arrests

  • From staff reports

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

For the Record

Vehicle accidents

  • From staff reports

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.