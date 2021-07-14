An Oil City man is facing several felony aggravated indecent assault charges in connection with a reported incident involving a five-year-old girl.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that the girl was interviewed July 1 and she told police that Jesse Ray Wagner, 19, had sat her on his lap to play with his phone, then "wrapped his arms around (her) and put his hands into her pants."
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.