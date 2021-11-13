An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of choking his wife while he was intoxicated.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Cowell Avenue where a woman said her husband, Zachary Lobaugh, 36, was drunk and had choked her in front of their daughter.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing a firearm at a vehicle that was being driven by a 45-year-old South Fork woman on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH — A Michigan man was sentenced Friday to the statutory maximum sentence of 60 months incarceration for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and the statutory maximum of 24 months for aggravated identity theft for hacking the human resources databases of the University of Pittsburgh Med…