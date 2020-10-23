An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with two burglaries this month in Oil City.

The first burglary occurred Oct. 7, according to a criminal complaint filed by Oil City police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Scrubgrass crash

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Watercress Road.

Man pleads to lesser charge in drug death case

CLARION - A St. Marys man who had been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the 2018 overdose death of a Clarion man entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge Wednesday in Clarion County Court.