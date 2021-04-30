An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two woman and strangling one of them as well as pouring gasoline on two porches of a house Tuesday.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Antonio Hatcher, 36, entered his residence Tuesday evening and was observed to be "on something" and "acting strange", according to a woman in the house.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.