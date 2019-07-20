An Oil City man is facing charges after an incident in June on Hiland Avenue in Oil City that led to a woman's injury.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at the residence June 17 to find a woman with visible scrapes, blood on her knee and a cut on her palm.
The woman told police Tevin Mychal Testa, 24, had been at the residence despite his presence being a violation of his bail conditions from a past incident between the two. She told police she and Testa had been arguing all day with Testa sometimes grabbing and shoving her, the complaint said.
The complaint said that when the woman told Testa to leave the residence, he walked away with her cell phone so she couldn't call police. The woman eventually retrieved her cell phone and told Testa to give her back her Access and Cash App cards that Testa had in his wallet, the complaint said.
Testa refused to return the cards and when the woman tried to take them back, Testa shoved her, causing her to lose her footing and fall to the concrete, according to the complaint. Testa then left the residence, still in possession of the cards, the complaint said.
Testa is facing misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and theft by unlawful taking of movable property and a summary harassment-charge.
He was arraigned this week before district judge Andrew Fish and lodged in the Venango County jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Central Court.
