OC man facing charges

An Oil City man is facing charges following a reported hit-run crash Saturday in Oil City.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint that Robert Kase Jr., 64, was involved in the crash on Petroleum Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The complaint said that when Kase tried to leave the scene in his vehicle, the woman whose vehicle he had hit stood behind his vehicle.
Franklin state police took Holly Huff, 41, of Oil City, into custody Monday on an outstanding warrant out of Harris County, Texas, when they responded to a domestic dispute on Pritchard Road in Oakland Township.